Key matchup: Keylan Boone brings 3-point shooting, experience to improved Pacific squad

Keylan Boone made some considerable sacrifices to turn his college basketball career around.

The payoff wasn’t immediate for Pacific’s senior forward.

Boone spent the past three years playing high-major college hoops in his home state of Oklahoma alongside his twin brother Kaleb. After logging fewer than 18 minutes per game and averaging just 6.0 points at Oklahoma State last season, the Tulsa native entered his name in the transfer portal.

Boone left the Big 12 for the West Coast Conference, relocating to Stockton, California, to join second-year Pacific coach Leonard Perry as a forward capable of guarding multiple positions on defense.

A preseason shoulder injury delayed Boone’s debut in a Pacific uniform, but the 6-foot-8, 200-pound veteran is finally making the impact he expected, leading the Tigers in points (11.7) and rebounds (4.5).

In the six nonconference games Boone missed, Pacific’s record was 2-4. The Tigers have gone 8-7 in the 15 games since he returned.

Boone scored 19 points in Pacific’s WCC opener against BYU and had a career-high 27 points two games later during an 84-82 win at San Diego, hitting five 3-pointers while making 11 of 15 shots from the field. Boone also hauled down a personal-best 12 rebounds to secure the first double-double of his career.

After helping the Tigers secure a road sweep against San Diego and Pepperdine, Boone was named WCC Player of the Week.

The award had been handed out 42 times since it last went to a Pacific player (Jahlil Trip, Feb. 10, 2020).

Boone was scoreless in 12 minutes on Thursday against San Francisco – the first time he’s failed to appear in the scoring column since a Big 12 games at Texas last season – but his athleticism and perimeter shooting still make him an offensive threat anytime he’s on the floor.

Even after making two of his past 15 3-point attempts, Boone’s still converting at a career-high clip of 36.4%. He’s made five 3s in three games this season.

Anton Watson’s length and quickness on the defensive end make him a viable option to guard Boone in Saturday’s Pacific-Gonzaga game, but the Tigers’ top scorer and rebounder could also see Drew Timme and Julian Strawther on defensive switches.