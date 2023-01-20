Person found dead inside burning Deer Park home
Jan. 20, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:40 a.m.
A person was found dead early Friday inside a home heavily damaged by fire in Deer Park, KHQ reported.
Firefighters from Spokane County Fire District 4 responded to a burning home on A Street near Stevens Avenue just before 4 a.m. The identity of the person will be released after an autopsy is performed, KHQ reported.
