Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner lifts Mead girls over University; Mt. Spokane boys stay undefeated in league

Jan. 20, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:05 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls basketball 4A/3A

Mead 61, University 47: Teryn Gardner scored 24 points and the Panthers (10-2, 5-0) beat the visiting Titans (7-8, 2-3). Eliannah Ramirez led U-Hi with 21 points.

Mt. Spokane 62, North Central 42: Patience Grey scored 14 points, Bryten Gumke added 13 and the Wildcats (8-7, 4-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (7-8, 0-5). Hannah Hamilton led North Central with 13 points.

Ferris 50, Ridgeline 43: Kayla Jones scored 17 points and the Saxons (7-8, 2-3) beat the visiting Falcons (9-6, 1-4). Kaydin Renken and Madilyn Crowley led Ridgeline with 12 points apiece.

Lewis and Clark 59, Cheney 17: Brooklyn Jenson scored 12 points, Cassidy Lage added 10 and the Tigers (6-9, 3-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-11, 0-5). Macey Richards led Cheney with six points.

2A

Shadle Park 58, West Valley 42: Kyleigh Archer scored 21 points and the visiting Highlanders (6-7, 3-1) beat the Eagles (3-10, 2-2). Chloe DeHaro led West Valley with 30 points.

Pullman 65, Rogers 28: Sehra Singh scored 12 points and the visiting Greyhounds (3-10, 3-1) beat the Pirates (1-11, 0-4). Emily Peabody led Rogers with 12 points.

Clarkston 67, East Valley 10: Kendall Wallace scored 16 points and the Bantams (10-3, 4-0) beat the visiting Knights (0-12, 0-4). Lexi Villavicencio added 11 points for Clarkston.

Boys basketball

4A/3AMt. Spokane 73, North Central 54: Andrew Rayment scored 22 points and the Wildcats (14-1, 5-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (5-9, 2-3). Ryan Lafferty and Maverick Sanders added 11 points apiece for Mt. Spokane. Elijah Williams scored 19 points and Kohlby Sorweide added 13 for NC.

Mead 70, University 63: Liam Blanchat scored 21 points, Nash Dunham added 18 and the Panthers (8-7, 4-1) beat the visiting Titans (11-4, 2-3). Tyler Nelson led U-Hi with 16 points and Shane Skidmore added 15.

Ferris 62, Ridgeline 46: Dylan Skaife scored 18 points, Patrick Murphy added 17 and the Saxons (11-4, 4-1) beat the visiting Falcons (6-9, 0-5). Michael Perry led Ridgeline with eight points.

Lewis and Clark 44, Cheney 31: Paulo Murray and Sam Toure scored 11 points apiece and the Tigers (6-9, 3-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-11, 0-5). Jakeb Vallance led Cheney with 13 points.

2A

West Valley 68, Shadle Park 48: Grady Walker scored 21 points and the Eagles (13-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (5-8, 1-3). Ethan Hair and Enoch Gathecha led Shadle Park with 10 points apiece.

Pullman 83, Rogers 53: Jaedyn Brown scored 33 points and hit eight 3-pointers, Champ Powaukee added 18 points and the visiting Greyhounds (13-0, 4-0) beat the Pirates (7-6, 0-4). Tavionce Trammell led Rogers with 15 points.

Clarkston 89, East Valley 78: Xavier Van Tine scored 29 points and the Bantams (6-6, 2-2) beat the visiting Knights (7-5, 1-3). Luke Holecek led EV with 27 points.

