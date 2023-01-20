Spokane loses road game at Everett 5-2

From staff reports

EVERETT – The Spokane Chiefs couldn’t sustain their fast start Friday night.

Everett scored three goals in the second period to erase an early deficit, and five Silvertips players scored in a 5-2 Western Hockey League victory over Spokane.

Everett’s Kyan Grouette, Ben Hemmerling and Aidan Sutter each scored in the second period to seize a 4-2 lead.

The Chiefs’ Chase Bertholet scored just 59 seconds into the game, rocketing a shot from near the boards on the right wing over the right shoulder of Silvertips goaltender Tyler Palmer for a 1-0 lead. The tally was Bertholet’s 19th of the year.

Beau Courtney’s goal at the 7:18 mark pulled Everett even, but Will McIsaac’s one-timer from the left wing produced a power-play goal and restored the Chiefs’ lead at 2-1. It marked McIsaac’s first goal of the season.

Grouette’s goal at 6:22 in the second period tied the game at 2, and the Silvertips moved ahead with Hemmerling’s goal at 9:42. Sutter added an insurance goal at 16:03.

Everett’s Caden Zaplitny scored in the third period.

Everett outshot the Chiefs 34-27, including 16-6 in the second period.

Cooper Michaluk stopped 29 shots for Spokane. Palmer had 25 saves for the Silvertips.