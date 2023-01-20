The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Two 20-year-old men arrested in cocaine bust; $15,000 cash seized

Jan. 20, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:06 p.m.

Spokane police recovered more than 250 grams of cocaine in a recent drug bust.  (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Spokane police’s Violent Crimes Task Force seized more than 250 grams of cocaine, $15,000 in cash, ammunition and four vehicles in the arrest of two 20-year-old men.

Officers arrested Shayne J. Winston and Devin K. Robinson Jan. 6, according to a Spokane police news release.

Winston was arrested on suspicion of three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and theft, police said. Robinson was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, forgery and leading organized crime.

Both remained in custody Friday night. Winston’s bond is a little over $1 million, while Robinson is being held on a $5,000 bond.

