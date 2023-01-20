The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Whitworth basketball roundup

Jan. 20, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:26 p.m.

From staff reports

SALEM – Whitworth’s men’s basketball team picked up its sixth win in a row Friday, pounding Willamette 104-64 on the road at Cone Field House .

Fourteen players scored for the Pirates, led by Jake Holtz’s 17 and JT McDermott’s 16. Carson Tolbert added 10 points and Holtz had seven rebounds.

The win keeps the Pirates (11-5 overall) tied atop the Northwest Conference at 6-1.

Willamette fell to 5-10, 1-6.

The Pirates are at Linfield (5-10, 2-5) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Women’s basketball

A big fourth quarter helped Willamette past Whitworth 68-54 at Cone Field House.

The Bearcats scored 23 points in the final quarter to move to 4-3 in NWC play and 9-7 overall.

Whitworth (5-11, 2-5 NWC) entered the fourth quarter behind 45-42 but couldn’t keep pace down the stretch.

Olivia Mayer’s 19 points and 11 rebounds led the Pirates. Quincy McDeid added 15 points and five boards, and Madison Hagen came off the bench to score seven.

Guard Carolyn Ho led the Bearcats with 23 points and Ashlyn Ascuena-Mercil added 11.

