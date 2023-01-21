Gonzaga’s defense had hands full in 99-90 win over Pacific

Pacific Tigers guard Keylan Boone (20) drives against Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis, left, and forward Anton Watson on Saturday at Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, Calif. Gonzaga won the game 99-90. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

On paper, this was supposed to be perhaps the easiest two-game week on Gonzaga’s West Coast Conference schedule.

On the court, it turned out to be a 1-1 week with an upset loss to Loyola Marymount at home Thursday and a hard-fought 99-90 victory over Pacific on the road Saturday.

Loyola Marymount and Pacific were picked ninth and 10th (last) in the WCC coaches’ preseason poll, but both teams have proven they’re going to finish much higher as teams approach the midpoint of the conference season.

Meanwhile, the Zags sit in second place with a 6-1 conference mark. Their chance to reclaim their customary spot at the top of the standings and make a prolonged run in March Madness seemingly depend on their defense.

Gonzaga had lapses again on the defensive end as Pacific stung the Zags with dribble penetration and 3-pointers, essentially the same formula LMU used in pulling off a 68-67 upset.

Still, the Zags’ defense did contribute to Saturday’s win. The defense held the Tigers scoreless for nearly 4 minutes at the outset of the second half as Gonzaga broke from a halftime tie with a 12-0 run.

“The first five minutes of the second half where we got that cushion was our best defense of the entire 40 minutes,” GU coach Mark Few said.

Pacific quickly found its offensive rhythm and closed within three points. GU led 86-81 after the Tigers’ Judson Martindale drove around Nolan Hickman for a dunk with 4:33 remaining.

GU stretched its lead to 94-82 by forcing two missed 3-pointers by the Tigers, who scored just one point during a 3-minute span.

“We were locked in, energized, and it really helped us get that lead (early in second half) and that separation, which we really needed,” senior forward Drew Timme said. “Just trying to build on that and keep making it longer and longer. We still have a ways to go it, just our communication, but on the whole we did a much better job than (Thursday) night.”

The Tigers often had multiple ballhandlers on the floor, capable of driving and launching 3-pointers. They made 8 of 12 from distance in the opening half before cooling off (9 of 20 overall). GU lost track of Luke Avdalovic, who hits nearly 57% of his 3-point attempts, twice in the opening half and he connected both times.

“They’re something, man,” Few said. “They run their offense with great pace and they’ve got five guys who can shoot the 3 ball. They decided to go small against us and that’s kind of what you have to deal with.

“You’ve got to figure out how you’re going to cover ball screens and things when that guy’s popping. So, I thought Drew and obviously Anton (Watson) is far away our best defender, they did a nice job guarding small guys, keeping them in front and not giving up 3s.”

Pacific’s 90 points were the most allowed by GU in a conference game. Pepperdine scored 88 but lost by 23 points in Spokane in late December.

The Zags’ defensive stats have slipped in WCC play compared to their 14 nonconference games. Through seven conference games, opponents are averaging 78 points on 47.3% field-goal shooting, including 40.7% on 3-pointers.

Against one of GU’s most challenging nonconference schedules, foes scored 71.5 points, made 43% from the field and 31.3% on 3s.