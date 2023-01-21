Huskies lose battle of big men, get humbled in Utah
Jan. 21, 2023 Updated Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:07 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY – The 7-footers figured to decide this mile-high matchup.
On one side there was Washington Husky Braxton Meah. On the other, Utah’s Branden Carlson.
The anticipated battle of the Pac-12’s promising big men never materialized because the Utes double-teamed Meah whenever he touched the ball and forced him to be a spectator for most of Saturday’s game.
Carlson maneuvered in, out and around UW’s 2-3 zone for a game-high 25 points to hand the Huskies a humbling 86-61 defeat at Huntsman Center that snapped their three-game winning streak.
Keion Brooks Jr. led the Huskies (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12) with 17 points. Cole Bajema scored 13 and Noah Williams 10.
The Husky trio was no match for Carlson, who had five dunks, hit a 3-pointer and collected eight rebounds to power a Utes offense that shot 51.5% and dominated the rebounding battle 48-30.
Unlike Thursday’s 75-72 win at Colorado when it led for nearly 38 minutes, Washington trailed from the start and never found much of an offensive flow while shooting 34.8%.
The Huskies were down 17-13 when the Utes hit them with a 15-0 run over a 3-minute stretch that included three 3-pointers.
First, Wilguens Exacte Jr. hit a 3. Following two Utes free throws and a couple of layups, Gabe Madsen made a corner 3-pointer.
On the ensuing possession, Keion Menifield had a pass intercepted that sparked a Utes fast break and another Madsen 3 on the wing that gave Utah a 32-13 lead with 8:43 left in the first half.
That’s when Mike Hopkins turned to reserve forward Langston Wilson to comprise a big front line featuring forward Brooks and Meah.
The Huskies outscored the Utes 15-6 over a 6-minute stretch to cut their deficit to 36-28. Washington couldn’t sustain its momentum and Utah closed the first half with an 8-2 run to go up 42-30 at halftime.
The Huskies never got any closer in the second half. Luka Tarlac essentially put the game away when he drove from the perimeter for a dunk that gave Utah a 55-35 lead with 14:31 left.
Hopkins resorted to a full-court press in hopes of forcing turnovers and create some extra possessions. The tactic worked for a bit and Williams’ three-pointer cut UW deficit to 63-50 with 8:48 remaining.
However, too much Carlson and Gabe Madsen (17 points and three 3-pointers) proved fatal for Huskies.
Washington returns home for Thursday’s game against Arizona State.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.