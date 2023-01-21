Recap and highlights: Drew Timme scores career-high 38 points to lead Gonzaga to shaky win over Pacific, 99-90

From staff reports

STOCKTON, Calif. – Gonzaga doesn’t lose twice in a row, and it certainly doesn’t lose to Pacific.

Yet, the 18-point favorite Bulldogs were tied at halftime with a foe they haven’t lost to in a near half-century.

Gonzaga turned to Drew Timme to right its struggles and he responded, leading a second-half surge in a 99-90 win over Pacific on Saturday in Stockton, California.

Timme scored 24 of his career-high 38 points in the second half. It could have been more had he not made 4 of 11 attempts from the free throw line.

Timme led the Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 West Coast) to a 12-point run to open the second half. The Zags held that lead for the remainder of the period.

The Tigers (10-12, 3-4) made 8 of 12 3-point attempts in the first half to keep pace with the Zags, but couldn’t replicate that effort in the second, shooting 1-for-7. Pacific came within three points in the second half, but that was as close as they’d come.

Anton Watson had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Rasir Bolton added 16 points and Julian Strawther had 15.

Sixth-ranked Gonzaga will likely take a hit in Monday’s AP Top 25, following its loss to Loyola-Marymount on Thursday. It avoided losing back-to-back games for the first time since 2018 and sits in second place in the WCC behind Saint Mary’s, which is 7-0 in conference play.

The Zags have one game next week, at Portland on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

Difference makers: Frontcourt duo Drew Timme, Anton Watson lead Gonzaga past Pacific DREW TIMME | Read more

First half

16:27 – UoP 15, GU 10: Hot start for Pacific gives the Tigers the early lead.

Tigers open 5 of 6 from the field and 3-for-3 on 3-pointers.

13:12 – UoP 22, GU 15: Tigers find the open man in transition and Avdalovic nails the 3-pointer, leading to a Gonzaga timeout.

Zags don’t have an answer on defensive end early on.

11:54 – UoP 22, GU 20: Smith sparks a quick 5-point swing for the Zags with a 3-pointer, a steal and assist to Strawther. Blake called for a foul on Watson, who has four offensive rebounds, at the U12 media timeout.

7:12 – UoP 32, GU 29: Tigers continue to knock down outside shots, 6-for-8 on 3-pointers to maintain their lead at the U8 media timeout.

Pacific has led for 11 minutes in the half. Boone and Avdalovic lead with eight points apiece. Timme leads the Zags with 8, but is 2 of 5 on free throw attempts.

3:11 – GU 38, UoP 38: Tigers tie it back up on a pair of free throws, Zags jockeying for the lead into halftime.

Halftime

Rasir Bolton knocked down a fall-away jumper at the buzzer to send Gonzaga and Pacific to a 47-47 tie at halftime in Stockton, California.

Gonzaga, an 18-point favorite, watched as the Tigers knocked down 8 of 12 3-point attempts in the first half, but made up the difference at the free throw line, as both teams shot 48.5% from the field.

Drew Timme led the Zags with 14 points, while Julian Strawther added 10. Timme made 4 of 8 free throw attempts in the half.

Pacific is led by three players in double figures. Luke Avdalovic has 11 points, while Keylan Boone and Judson Martindale added 10 apiece.

Gonzaga is hoping to avoid suffering back-to-back defeats for the first time since 2018. Pacific has not beat the Zags since 1976.

Second half

18:30 – GU 53, UoP 47: Quick six-point run by the Zags and Pacific calls a timeout.

Timme up to 18 points. Watson nears a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.

16:38 – GU 59, UoP 47: Time for a Timme takeover.

Timme up to 10 points in the half, as the Zags are on a 12-point run and the Tigers call another timeout. GU forward up to 24 points in the game.

15:51 – GU 61, UoP 49: Timme grabs an offensive rebound and makes a layup plus a foul at the U16 media timeout.

Pacific has no answer for Timme in the second half, as he leads with 26 points.

10:55 – GU 69, UoP 65: Tigers refuse to go away, as Boone is up to 15 points. Timme is up to 32 points.

7:44 – GU 78, UoP 73: Bolton called for a foul at the U8 media timeout and the Tigers continue to hang around.

2:46 – GU 92, UoP 81: Zags pulling away now, closing in on a victory at the U4 media timeout. Timme has 36 points.

Pregame

If there’s one thing Gonzaga isn’t used to, it’s losing two games in a row.

The Bulldogs aim to avoid consecutive upsets tonight at Pacific, two days removed from a stunning loss to Loyola Marymount, which snapped the longest home winning streak in the nation. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., with KHQ and Root+ carrying the broadcast.

Gonzaga enter as 17½-point favorites according to Vegasinsider consensus.

The Bulldogs (16-4, 5-1 West Coast) had won a string of narrow conference games, but fell to the Lions on Thursday, allowing the winner with 14 seconds remaining and having two last-ditch efforts stopped on the other end.

Gonzaga hasn’t lost consecutive contests since the Jerry Colangelo Classic in 2018.

The Tigers (10-11, 3-3) are enjoying an improved season from a dismal 8-win effort last year. They have conference wins over LMU, San Diego and Pepperdine, but have lost consecutive games vs. Santa Clara on Jan. 14 and at San Francisco on Thursday.

Ready to go in Stockton 👍📍 pic.twitter.com/PPdLTW1fe0 — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) January 22, 2023

Thanks to #Pacific but my birthday isn’t actually until July. pic.twitter.com/5xtbghDE8M — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 22, 2023

LMU GETS THE UPSET ON NO. 6 GONZAGA ON THE ROAD‼️



(via @lmulionsMBB) pic.twitter.com/F0ROIW0ufC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2023

Dusty Stromer talks about having dinner with Gonzaga coach Mark Few, and it made a huge difference. https://t.co/KbUP8aN7ES — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 20, 2023

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 20-1 all-time record over Pacific, winning all 18 meetings since the Tigers re-joined the West Coast Conference in 2013.

Pacific’s lone win over the Zags was on Dec. 23, 1976. All of the Zags WCC wins over Pacific have come by double figures.

Team stats

Pacific (10-11, 3-3) Gonzaga (16-4, 5-1) Points 74.4 85.9 Points allowed 74.8 72.9 Field goal pct. 44.4 51.4 Rebounds 32.4 37.7 Assists 11.7 16.7 Blocks 2.9 3.2 Steals 5.9 8.0 Streak Lost 2 Lost 1

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Keylan Boone (UP) 11.7 42.8 80.0 Drew Timme (GU) 21.3 60.0 61.3 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Keylan Boone (UP) 4.5 3.1 1.4 Drew Timme (GU) 7.8 5.5 2.3 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Tyler Beard (UP) 2.9 1.9 23.4 Nolan Hickman (GU) 3.7 1.5 28.6

Game preview

Coming off upset loss to LMU, No. 6 Gonzaga will test its resolve on the road against Pacific STOCKTON, Calif. – After surrendering a number of streaks during Thursday’s 68-67 home loss to Loyola Marymount, Gonzaga may not care to hear about the run of the success it’s had against the only team picked to finish lower than the Lions in the preseason West Coast Conference poll. | Read more

Key matchup: Keylan Boone brings 3-point shooting, experience to improved Pacific squad Keylan Boone made some considerable sacrifices to turn his college basketball career around. | Read more

More on the Zags

Gonzaga rewind: LMU gets physical with Zags at the rim, on the boards So many streaks kaput, including one that stretched over three decades. So many items on the to-do list, including rebounding and season-long concerns defensively. There were no attempts to sugarcoat it, no excuses available or offered as No. 6 Gonzaga processed a 68-67 loss to Loyola Marymount on Thursday at the McCarthey Athletic Center. | Read more

LMU stuns No. 6 Gonzaga 68-67, snaps Zags’ 75-game homecourt winning streak Gonzaga clawed out three comeback wins in crunch time recently and it looked like that scenario might unfold again Thursday. Instead, Loyola Marymount borrowed a page from GU’s late-game handbook as senior guard Cam Shelton hit a clutch bank shot and senior forward Keli Leaupepe swatted Drew Timme’s shot in the closing seconds. When Julian Strawther’s desperation 3-point heave was way off target at the buzzer, LMU players and coaches flooded the McCarthey Athletic Center court to celebrate a stunning 68-67 victory, one of the biggest upsets in college basketball this season. | Read more

‘There was a lot of yelling.’ LMU players unhinged in locker room after 68-67 upset of No. 6 Gonzaga Hip-hop music pumped through the visitor’s locker room, Loyola Marymount players launched water bottles from one end to the other and staffers stood outside on cell phones, frantically FaceTiming friends and family members. | Read more