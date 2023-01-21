Police say wife fatally shot terminally ill husband in Florida hospital

By Eduardo Medina New York Times

Jerry Gilland, a 77-year-old terminally ill man, made a pact with his wife about three weeks ago, authorities said: If his failing health did not improve, he wanted his 76-year-old wife, Ellen, to kill him.

Gilland’s health continued to decline, and so shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday, his wife brought a gun inside AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida, went to Gilland’s room on the 11th floor and fatally shot him in the head, police said.

She had planned to fatally shoot herself, too, but in the end, “she couldn’t go through with it,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said.

“It’s a tragic circumstance because it just shows that none of us are immune from the trials and tribulations of life,” Young said at a news conference Saturday.

Ellen Gilland confined herself to the room and refused to drop her gun when authorities arrived, Young said.

After an hourslong standoff, officers used a flash-bang device, which typically produces a bright flash and a loud noise, to distract Gilland, Young said. Officers also used a beanbag gun to help take her into custody, he said.

“Even after the initial shooting, she never tried to get up and leave, so everything was confined to the room,” Young said. “At no time were any of the hospital staff threatened, or any other patients.”

The shooting appeared to shock emergency responders and created a logistical nightmare for officers and hospital staff members as they rushed to evacuate other patients on the floor.

Jerry Gilland had been the sole occupant of the room, police said. They did not share specific details of his illness or say how long he had been hospitalized.

Investigators said they were unsure how his wife had managed to bring a gun inside the hospital, which did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment Saturday. It was not immediately clear what kind of gun she had used.

But police said they were sure about one element of the shooting: It had been planned by the Gillands, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Young said it appeared that the couple had planned for Jerry Gilland to shoot himself, but he lacked the strength. “So she had to carry it out for him,” he said.

Ellen Gilland could face a first-degree murder charge, Young said. The state attorney’s office in the 7th Judicial Circuit did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment Saturday.

Gilland was taken to the Volusia County Jail on Saturday afternoon.

“She’s very sad,” Young said. “This is obviously a – it’s a tough situation.”

She had been in a “depressed state,” he said, because she understood that Jerry Gilland was terminally ill and that the “end was near.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.