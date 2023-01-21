Prep roundup: Allie Garry leads Deer Park girls in overtime win; Lakeside boys top Newport

Staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from across Eastern Washington.

Girls basketball

Northeast A

Deer Park 58, Freeman 57 (OT): Allie Garry scored 27 points with eight rebounds and the No. 7 Stags (14-2, 8-0) beat the visiting No. 9 Scotties (13-2, 7-2) in overtime. Darian Herring added 16 points with nine assists and six steals for Deer Park. Jaycee Goldsmith led Freeman with 28 points.

Medical Lake 51, Riverside 30: Charde Luat scored 19 points, Cassidy Fitzpatrick added 12 and the visiting Cardinals (8-8, 5-4) beat the Rams (5-12, 1-9). Kaylee Winterroth led Riverside with 11 points.

Lakeside 60, Newport 18: The visiting Eagles (11-4, 6-2) beat the Grizzlies (0-13, 0-8). Details were unavailable.

Northeast 2B

Colfax 57, St. George’s 23: The visiting Bulldogs (17-0, 10-0) beat the Dragons (11-5, 9-1) in a Northeast 2B game. Details were unavailable.

Okanogan 72, Davenport 26: The Bulldogs (7-7) beat the visiting Gorillas (11-6) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Northeast 1B

Inchelium 76, Cusick 22: Zalissa Finley led the game with 24 points and the visiting Hornets (15-1, 8-0) beat the Panthers (1-9, 0-4). Torrence Finley and Raychel Meusy scored 10 points apiece for Inchelium.

Curlew 22, Selkirk 21: Grace Brisbane scored eight points and the visiting Cougars (6-8, 4-4) beat the Rangers (4-8, 3-4).

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 56, Valley Christian 22: Karsen Brashears scored 24 points and the Wildcats (10-5, 6-4) beat the visiting Panthers (5-7, 2-7).

Odessa at Chesterton Academy: The visiting Tigers (7-7, 6-2) beat the Knights (0-11, 0-7). Details were unavailable.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 67, Pomeroy 17: Jessie Reed scored 19 points, Marilla Hockett added 17 and the Nighthawks (13-1, 5-1) beat the visiting Pirates (8-4, 3-3).

Garfield-Palouse 48, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 47: Kyra Holt scored 15 points with 11 rebounds but the Eagles (4-8, 1-7) lost to the visiting Vikings (4-7, 3-3).

Colton 83, Tekoa-Rosalia 14: The visiting Wildcats (13-1, 5-0) beat the Timberwolves (1-13, 0-6). Details were unavailable.

Boys basketball

Northeast A

Freeman 54, Deer Park 45: Boen Phelps scored 19 points, Gabe Schulhauser scored 18 points and the visiting Scotties (15-1, 9-0) beat the Stags (8-6, 6-2). Ian Stapf led Deer Park with 15 points.

Lakeside 61, Newport 56: Andrew Cardon scored 17 points and the visiting Eagles (6-9, 5-3) beat the Grizzlies (4-10, 3-6). Ronan Sherman led Newport with 21 points.

Northeast 2B

Colfax 60, St. George’s 48: Adrik Jenkin scored 18 points, Seth Lustig added 16 and the visiting Bulldogs (15-3, 11-1) beat the Dragons (10-5, 7-3). John Nowland led St. George’s with 16 points.

Okanogan 58, Davenport 56: The Bulldogs (7-7) beat the visiting Gorillas (15-2) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Northeast 1B

Inchelium 42, Cusick 38: Dakatta Seymour scored 19 points and the Hornets (10-6, 8-1) beat the Panthers (13-3, 7-1). Bode Seymour led Cusick with 13.

Northport 80, Columbia (Hunters) 64: The visiting Mustangs (11-5, 5-4) beat the Lions (4-10, 1-8). Details were unavailable.

Wellpinit 74, Springdale 44: Visiting Wellpinit (16-1, 10-0) beat the Chargers (7-10, 2-8). Details were unavailable.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 69, Valley Christian 22: Kallen Maioho scored 26 points and the Wildcats (10-5, 8-3) beat the visiting Panthers (1-13, 1-8). Noah Burns led Valley Christian with 15 points and four 3-pointers.

Odessa 68, Chesterton Academy 44: The visiting Tigers (8-7, 6-4) beat Chesterton Academy (1-13, 1-8).

Southeast 1B

Tekoa-Rosalia 71, Colton 43: Jadin Campbell scored 20 points with four 3-pointers, Morgun Martin scored 19 points and the Timberwolves (10-4, 4-2) beat the visiting Wildcats (2-9, 0-6). Matthew Reisenauer led Colton with 18 points.

Pomeroy 47, Oakesdale 44: Trevin Kimble scored 21 points with three three-pointers and the visiting Pirates (7-5, 5-1) beat the Nighthawks (9-7, 5-2). Logan Brown and Jackson Perry scored 13 points apiece for Oakesdale. Oliver Severs added 12 for Pomeroy.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 68, Garfield-Palouse 48: Tanner Fleming scored 21 with four three-pointers and the Eagles (5-5, 3-3) beat the visiting Vikings (1-11, 1-5). Kieran Snekvik scored 16 points for GP. Rory Maloney added 15 for SJEL.