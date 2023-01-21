Rider dies after thrown from motorcycle, struck by vehicle(s) on I-90

A motorcyclist died Friday night after the rider was thrown from the motorcycle and then struck by a vehicle on Interstate 90 in Spokane Valley.

The rider was traveling shortly before midnight on the Sprague Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-90 when the motorcyclist lost control and struck a jersey barrier, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

The rider was then thrown from the motorcycle onto I-90 and then struck by an unknown vehicle or vehicles that did not stop, troopers said.

WSP said the motorcyclist, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The rider was going too fast for conditions and it’s unclear if the rider was wearing a compliant helmet, troopers said.

The crash blocked the Sprague on-ramps to westbound I-90 and two westbound I-90 lanes for about five hours.

WSP detectives are seeking witnesses to the crash, which is under investigation.

Those with information are asked to contact Det. Troy Corkins at (509) 904-5092 or Troy.Corkins@wsp.wa.gov.