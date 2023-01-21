The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Sheriff’s office seizes fentanyl, meth, stolen firearms in Post Falls traffic stop

Jan. 21, 2023 Updated Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:32 p.m.

Bryce A. Bock (Courtesy of Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office seized 244 counterfeit fentanyl pills, about 1½ ounces of methamphetamine and two allegedly stolen firearms during a traffic stop Friday in Post Falls.

Bryce A. Bock, a 22-year-old Spokane man, was booked into the Kootenai County Jail on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Bock remained in jail Saturday.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office Special Investigations Unit and patrol deputies conducted the stop in the area of West Seltice Way and North Idahline Road, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be filed.

