Sheriff’s office seizes fentanyl, meth, stolen firearms in Post Falls traffic stop
Jan. 21, 2023 Updated Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:32 p.m.
Bryce A. Bock (Courtesy of Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office seized 244 counterfeit fentanyl pills, about 1½ ounces of methamphetamine and two allegedly stolen firearms during a traffic stop Friday in Post Falls.
Bryce A. Bock, a 22-year-old Spokane man, was booked into the Kootenai County Jail on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Bock remained in jail Saturday.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office Special Investigations Unit and patrol deputies conducted the stop in the area of West Seltice Way and North Idahline Road, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be filed.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.