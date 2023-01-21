Spokane police investigating possible murder-suicide involving elderly couple
Jan. 21, 2023 Updated Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:09 p.m.
Spokane police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after an elderly couple was found dead Friday morning in the Latah/Hangman neighborhood.
Officers were called to a residence at 11:45 a.m. in the area near U.S. Highway 195 and East Meadowlane Road after medics found the couple, according to a Spokane police news release. Detectives’ initial investigation determined the couple may have died from murder-suicide.
Police said more information on the investigation will be released later. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the couple and the cause and manner of death, police said.
