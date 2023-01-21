Spokane scores three times in third period to turn back Victoria 6-3

By Kevin Dudley For The Spokesman-Review

In a see-saw game that came down to the third period, it was the Spokane Chiefs who came out for the final frame ready to win.

Spokane scored three times in the third to break a 3-3 tie as the Chiefs beat the Victoria Royals 6-3. This was the last meeting between the two teams this season, with Spokane taking three of four.

Ty Cheveldayoff and Chase Bertholet each had a goal and an assist to pace Spokane. Tommy De Luca had three assists.

Marcus Almquist got Victoria on the board first when he outmuscled a Spokane defenseman to get one past Cowan at 5:48 of the first. Ty Cheveldayoff tied it for Spokane at 9:05 with some good stick work in front of the net.

Jake Poole scored on the power play at 10:39 to give Victoria 2-1 lead that it would take into the intermission.

But Spokane’s power play made Victoria pay as Chase Bertholet scored 13 seconds into the second period on a 5-on-3 to tie the game. Carter Streek gave Spokane a 3-2 lead at 4:28 shortly after a Victoria penalty expired.

But Teydon Trembecky was able to swat one passed Spokane goaltender Dawson Cowan at 7:48 of the second to knot the game once again.

Mac Gross got Spokane off to a good start in the crucial third period with a goal from the point 1:41 into the final frame. Spokane got insurance when Cade Hayes scored at 9:36 on a nifty move around Victoria goaltender Nicholas Cristiano. Hayes added an empty netter to seal the victory.

The Chiefs travel to Portland to take on the Winterhawks on Monday.