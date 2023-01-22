Fire in garage extinguished in Northwest Spokane on Saturday morning

Spokane firefighters extinguished a garage fire in the Northwest neighborhood before sunrise on Saturday morning, according to a release from the Spokane Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the 6600 block of North Victor Street at about 4:45 a.m. to find a single-story residence with a fire in a connected garage. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, and firefighters were able to confine it to its area of origin.

All residents evacuated the home before fire crews arrived. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the fire department said.