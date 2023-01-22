Mt. Spokane adds uphill ski route on north side

Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park has added another uphill ski route.

Uphill skiers may now ascend the mountain via its north side. Uphill travelers must ski on the right of the run Big Timber, before connecting with Jim’s Gem and then with Yellowbrick Road to reach the summit.

Resort management noticed that skiers and boarders were already skiing up these runs, said Jim Van Löben Sels, the general manager.

That hadn’t caused any issues, so they decided to formalize the route.

Mount Spokane is the only area resort with dedicated, all-day uphill ski routes. An uphill ski pass costs $50. The resort, which is on state park land, doesn’t allow uphill skiing until 7:15 a.m. in accordance with state park operating hours.

For more information, including maps, visit mtspokane.com/uphill-travel.