Chris Evans asks Jeremy Renner: Hey, tough guy, did anyone even check on the snowplow?

By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

It turns out Jeremy Renner broke “30 plus” bones in a New Year’s Day snowplow accident, and his latest health update prompted a snarky salute from his fellow “Avengers” star Chris Evans – who finally inquired about the well-being of Renner’s Sno-Cat.

“That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???” the “Captain America” star quipped in response to a Saturday tweet from Renner. “Sending so much love.”

“Love you brother. … I did check on the snow cat, she needs fuel,” the “Hawkeye” actor replied.

“Your (sic) a champion mate! We love you” added co-star Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel franchise.

Before that exchange, Renner opened up about the Jan. 1 incident that resulted in a pair of surgeries.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years. … Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” the 52-year-old action star wrote Saturday on Instagram, sharing what appeared to be a photo from a physical therapy session in a gatch bed.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all,” Renner added.

On Jan. 1, the two-time Oscar nominee was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after he was run over by his snowplow on Mt. Rose Highway in Nevada amid the fatal New Year storms that battered the West Coast. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette Journal that the “Hurt Locker” actor “was helping someone stranded in the snow” when the accident occurred.

Renner reportedly used his snowplow to rescue a family member who was driving a car that got stuck in the snow near his house, but the plow ran him over. After an airlift to a hospital, Renner underwent two surgeries for “extensive” injuries.

The injured actor was discharged last week and took to Twitter to support his Paramount+ series, “Mayor of Kingstown,” and its second season. In the drama, he stars as Mike McClusky. A marketing poster that initially showed cuts and bruises on McClusky’s face was edited to remove the injuries in the wake of his accident.

Other Marvel stars including Mark Ruffalo and Chris Pratt, plus director Taika Waititi, sent well-wishes to Renner via social media after the incident.