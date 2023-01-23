Letters for Jan. 23, 2023

Zip line on the river

Linda Mcintosh’s “Zip line ‘beautification’?” (Jan. 15) raises significant concerns. Can there be any link between the park’s beautification efforts for Expo’s 50th and a proposed zip line along the river?

Building on her expressed concerns, without the added expense of full-time security patrols or unsightly modifications to the Monroe Street bridge, “zippers” would risk endangerment from items deliberately thrown at them from the bridge. In further questioning how a zip line “contributes to the preservation of our environment” one should keep in mind that each “zipper” will need to be returned from Peaceful Valley. Their transportation will involve many round trips and added congestion all day long.

Should the city be investing in modifications made solely for the profit of private enterprises? With the majestic and inspirational view from the plaza being unsurpassed, can’t we remain focused on preserving the river’s natural wonders instead of seeking new ways to monetize it?

Vickie Munch

Spokane

CMR disinformation newsletter

After publishing the following in her most recent newsletter, “I’ve condemned efforts to manipulate the truth” Rep. McMorris Rodgers’ same newsletter reported concerns over stroke risk related to the Pfizer COVID vaccine. This issue was categorically debunked last week when rigorous, scientific review of the data showed no increased stroke risk, yet CMR put this anti-vax misinformation in her newsletter anyway! Shame on her. She could have used the newsletter to assure constituents of the vaccines safety but opted to “manipulate the truth” and instill more, not less, fear amongst the people of her district. Shame on her.

Robert Kerr

Spokane