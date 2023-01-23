Locally: Post Falls senior Anna Peters named Gatorade Idaho girls cross country player of the year

From staff reports

In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade announced on Monday that Annastasia Peters of Post Falls High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Idaho Girls Cross Country player of the year. Peters is the first to be chosen for the award from Post Falls.

Peters earned the Idaho Class 5A individual state championship this past season with a time of 16:56.07, leading the Trojans to a fifth-place finish as a team. Peters also won the Nike Twilight Invitational in Washington and the Mountain West Classic in Montana. The William Johnson Sandpoint Invitational and Timberlake Farragut Invitational were also among her seven 5K victories in 2022.

Peters has maintained a 4.11 weighted GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to run on scholarship at the University of Utah this fall.

Academics

Thirteen student-athletes from area high schools were recognized for their academic success, receiving NAIA Cascade Collegiate Conference Academic All-Conference honors.

Those honored were (name, high school, college, grade, academic major, sport): Isabella Boring, Shadle Park, Corban, sophomore, counseling psychology, women’s basketball; Hannah Broyles, Moscow, Lewis-Clark State, senior, kinesiology, women’s basketball; Justin Jeske, Liberty, Eastern Oregon, grad student, MBA, men’s basketball; Lane Kennedy, University, Evergreen State, junior, computer science, men’s basketball; Sara Muehlhausen, Lake City, Lewis-Clark State, senior, biology, women’s basketball; Anna Patterson, Deer Park, Multnomah, junior, exercise science, women’s basketball; Ellie Sander, Northwest Christian, Lewis-Clark State, sophomore, exercise science, women’s basketball; Taryn Soumas, Timberlake, College of Idaho, sophomore, business administration, women’s basketball; Sam Stockton, Gonzaga Prep, Lewis-Clark State, sophomore, business, men’s basketball; Dylan Straley, Cheney, Southern Oregon, sophomore, business administration, men’s wrestling; Reece Van Lierop, Ferris, Corban, senior, kinesiology, men’s basketball; Victoria Younker, Coeur d’Alene, Corban, sophomore, kinesiology, women’s basketball; Sydney Zeiler, Davenport, Eastern Oregon, senior, pre-med, women’s basketball.

To earn recognition as an All-CCC Academic honoree, a student-athlete must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 and sophomore standing.

• Derek Pearse, a sophomore tight end at Montana Tech from Post Falls High, was named a 2022 NAIA Football Scholar Athlete.

To receive the national honor the main academic requirement is to maintain a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Shooting

Fifteen Spokane Junior Rifle Club members participated in qualifying for the U.S. Army Junior National Air Rifle Championships.

The SJRC shooters were led by Tanner Krebs (Shadle Park), who scored 606.4 out of a possible 654 points.

No SJRC individual or team met the qualifying standard for the national match.