Man killed in vehicle rollover near Fish Lake over weekend
Jan. 23, 2023 Updated Mon., Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:45 p.m.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man early Saturday morning near Fish Lake.
Deputies responded about 3:05 a.m. near the 15200 block of Cheney-Spokane Road after a Cheney Police Department officer came across a Dodge pickup resting on its top on the east side of the road, the sheriff’s office said.
An man was inside the vehicle, which was severely damaged. The victim, whose identity was not revealed, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initial information indicates the truck was traveling north on Cheney-Spokane Road when the driver lost control at a curve, left the roadway, rolled and struck a tree, the sheriff’s office said.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, the sheriff’s office said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.