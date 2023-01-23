Man killed in vehicle rollover near Fish Lake over weekend

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man early Saturday morning near Fish Lake.

Deputies responded about 3:05 a.m. near the 15200 block of Cheney-Spokane Road after a Cheney Police Department officer came across a Dodge pickup resting on its top on the east side of the road, the sheriff’s office said.

An man was inside the vehicle, which was severely damaged. The victim, whose identity was not revealed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial information indicates the truck was traveling north on Cheney-Spokane Road when the driver lost control at a curve, left the roadway, rolled and struck a tree, the sheriff’s office said.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, the sheriff’s office said.