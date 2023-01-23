Pedestrian injured early Sunday near Stateline
Jan. 23, 2023 Updated Mon., Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:40 p.m.
A pedestrian was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle at about 1 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 90 near Stateline, Idaho State Police said in a release.
The pedestrian, whose identity was not released, was walking in the roadway when a vehicle traveling westbound struck him, state police said.
This incident remains under investigation.
