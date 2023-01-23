Send us your love stories

From staff reports

Were you high school sweethearts? Fell in love during a simmering secret office romance? Perhaps you met through an online dating site or had a mutual friend set up a blind date.

Readers love a good love story, and The Spokesman-Review would like to share your special recollections on Valentine’s Day.

We want to tell people how couples met and how they keep their love strong. And, of course, we’ll want to take your pictures.

So submit your love letter to www.spokesman.com/valentines or send a note to us at valentines@spokesman.com.

For those of you who prefer to pen your love letters, write to us at: The Spokesman-Review, P.O. Box 2160, Spokane, WA 99210.

The deadline to submit is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.