Stabbings and drive-by shooting keep Spokane officers swamped Sunday

From staff reports

From staff reports

Two stabbings and a drive-by shooting kept Spokane police officers busy Sunday, according to a press release.

The incidents do not appear to be related, officers said.

According to the release, the first stabbing happened around 4 p.m. on the 900 block of West Main Avenue downtown. In that incident, two people were stabbed, with one victim managing to walk to the downtown precinct after the attack. A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault. Officers said the attack was not random.

About two hours later, officers headed to the 30th block of West Pacific Avenue for another stabbing. They found an adult who had been stabbed, then shortly after arrested James T. Wyman, 29, on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Finally, around 7 p.m., officers responded to a drive-by shooting near 4th and Maple. Officers found a person who had been shot, but the suspect is outstanding and has not been identified.

All the victims were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.