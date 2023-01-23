Teens arrested at Puyallup mall after posing for selfies with masks and shotgun

Peter Talbot (Tacoma) News Tribune

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Two teenagers were arrested Sunday at the South Hill Mall in Puyallup while in possession of two firearms. According to police, the teens posed for photos with a shotgun in full face masks before putting away the gun and walking inside.

Puyallup Police Department said an off-duty air marshal supervisor called 911 Sunday afternoon while watching the teenage boys take “selfies” near a vehicle in the parking lot, according to a news release. The caller followed them inside while on the phone with dispatchers, and, when police arrived, the teenagers ran.

Officers apprehended the boys near the movie theater, police said.

The boys, ages 15 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of two counts of being a juvenile in possession of a firearm and obstructing law enforcement and booked into Remann Hall, Pierce County’s juvenile detention center. Police said the older teenager, from Spanaway, had a Glock handgun in his waistband when he was arrested. The younger boy is from Tacoma.

Officers were dispatched to the mall in the 3500 block of South Meridian at about 2:10 p.m., according to the release. Police said the 911 caller saw the teens throwing up what was described as “gang hand signs” in their photos while one held the shotgun. That firearm was later found in the back of the vehicle they were taking photos near. Police said the vehicle was impounded.