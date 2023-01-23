Winterhawks score early, often in 6-1 rout of Chiefs

From staff reports

PORTLAND – Gabe Klassen played the part of the early bird, scoring less than two minutes into the Portland Winterhawks’ midday rout of the Spokane Chiefs on Monday.

Klassen fired an unassisted goal past Spokane goalie Dawson Cowan just 1 minute, 34 seconds into the first period, opening Portland’s 6-1 win at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Chiefs (9-30-1-2) answered with an unassisted goal from Berkly Catton seven minutes later, but the Winterhawks (31-8-2-1) poured on five more goals before the end of the second period.

Klassen and Ryan McCleary each had two goals for Portland.

Catton’s goal was his 13th of the season.

Winterhawks goalie Dante Giannuzzi saved 23 of 24 shot attempts, playing the full 60 minutes.

Spokane, 10th place in the Western Conference with 21 points, is 10 points behind ninth -place Victoria.