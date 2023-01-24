100 years ago in Spokane: The tale of the pillowcase diamond had a surprise happy ending

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The mystery of Ward Algoe’s missing diamond ring had a happy ending.

Earlier, Algoe had hidden his $700 diamond ring in his pillowcase before he embarked on a sales trip. When he returned, his diamond was gone.

Turns out, his mother had sent the pillowcase to the Washington Laundry, along with the rest of the washing. The laundry returned the pillowcase, but the diamond was not in it.

After the Spokane Daily Chronicle ran a story, the Washington Laundry contacted the Algoes. A laundress had found the ring.

“The ring is back and the laundry is absolutely blameless,” said Mrs. Algoe. “Everybody is happy and the girl who returned it has been rewarded.”

From the highway beat: The Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce voted to rename the portion of Trent Road that ran from the eastern Spokane city limits to Spokane Bridge.

The new name? The Coeur d’Alene Highway.

A glance at a map today will tell you that this new name did not stick. It is known today as East Trent Avenue.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1935: The first canned beer, Krueger’s Cream Ale, is sold by Krueger Brewing Co. in New Jersey.

1943: Jewish patients, nurses and doctors are incinerated at Auschwitz-Birkenau in Germany.

2017: President Donald Trump withdraws the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement.