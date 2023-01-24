67 forced to evacuate from Richland senior apartments after arsonist sets fires

By Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

RICHLAND – Richland police are searching for an arsonist after 67 people in a complex for seniors had to be evacuated early Tuesday when someone set several fires inside the building.

The seniors were forced to flee outside or shelter in place about 2:30 a.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, but was not seriously hurt, said police.

Arson investigators discovered that someone set multiple blazes inside the Tri-Cities Terrace apartments at 1770 Leslie Road, said a release from the Richland police and fire departments.

Fire alarms alerted emergency crews, and residents reported seeing smoke and flames in the building.

A sprinkler system kept the flames in check until firefighters could arrive and put it out, according to the release.

It’s unclear how much of the building was damaged by smoke and water.

The Richland Fire Department and the Red Cross are coordinating to help find temporary shelter for the residents who could not return to their apartments.

Police are asking anyone with information about who might have started the fires or who saw something suspicious to call nonemergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or Richland police Detective Cameron Fancher at (509) 942-7356.