Letters for Jan. 24, 2023

As we know, Trump is under investigation for a potential violation of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice laws by mishandling classified documents. Mishandling classified documents is a serious violation of federal law. Conviction under the statutes can result in imprisonment or fines. Even President Biden said in a 60 minutes interview, “How one, anyone could be that irresponsible. And I thought what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods? By that I mean names of people who helped … . And it is just totally irresponsible.”

Oh wait, Attorney General Merrick Garland has just appointed a special counsel to investigate the handling of classified documents found at a former office and the Delaware home of President Biden. Documents were located in his garage next to his Corvette Stingray. But wait, it is OK since President Biden said the garage was locked.

The hypocrisy is amazing.

JoAnn Edmiston

Blanchard

Petroleum reserve

Cathy McMorris Rodgers recent bill, the Protecting America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act, criticizes and seeks to stop President Biden’s recent sale of our petroleum reserve to China.

I would like to remind Cathy’s constituents that in 2015, she voted to lift the oil export ban. Also by law, the government is required to sell to the highest bidder, unless the company is sanctioned. Many of the firms that won contracts are U.S. trading arms of foreign companies, such as Equinor (Norway), Shell (Netherlands/United Kingdom), Atlantic Trading (France), Mercuria (Cyprus), Motiva (Saudi Arabia) and Unipec (China). Unipec, a subsidiary of state owned Sinopec, received 950,000 barrels of the 30 million barrel release. Perhaps the sale of some of our oil reserve is as much her fault as anyone’s?

Carrie Cadenas

Spokane

A cautionary tale

I was puzzled by the egregious behavior displayed by Ozzie Knezovich before he finally retired, as I had known him back in the day as a staunch supporter of crime victim advocates. Now Al French is displaying his innate cruelty and just plain meanness. There was no earlier redemptive behavior from him though.

They both embody a cautionary tale. A panic, a paroxysm of fear, desperation and longing, all over their loss of power. It’s ugly to watch.

Shame on us for allowing them to think they were so important.

Mary Ann Murphy

Spokane