Prep roundup: Sam Markham hits late 3 to help Ferris boys hang on; Mt. Spokane girls edge Central Valley

Mead guard Evan Sander (2) dribbles the ball as Ferris forward Levi Chisholm, right, defends during a GSL high school basketball game, Tuesday at Mead High School. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball 4A/3A

Ferris 58, Mead 51: Sam Markham scored 15 points, Patrick Murphy added 13 and the visiting Saxons (12-3, 5-1) topped the Panthers (8-8, 4-2).

Mead’s Kolby Bumpas hit a 3 early in the fourth to tie it at 41-41, but Markham’s 3 a couple of minutes later provided Ferris a five-point lead.

Nolan Braun led Mead with 12 points and Max Allen added 10.

Mt. Spokane 60, Central Valley 35: Maverick Sanders scored 12 points, Andrew Rayment had 11 and the No. 2 Wildcats (15-1, 6-0) defeated the Bears (2-14, 2-4).

Mt. Spokane built an 18-point halftime lead and outscored CV 15-8 in the fourth.

Trace Chalich had 12 points and Daniel Crowley added 11 for CV.

Gonzaga Prep 46, Lewis and Clark 40: Jamil Miller and Jayce Swanson scored 13 points apiece and the No. 6 Bullpups (14-3, 5-1) came back to beat the visiting Tigers (6-10, 2-4).

G-Prep trailed by two entering the fourth quarter. Swanson had seven points in the period to help the Bullpups avoid an upset.

Luke Marshall led LC with 12 points.

University 63, North Central 60: Tyler Nelson scored 24 points, including a late basket to provide the final margin, and the visiting Titans (12-4, 3-3) edged the Wolfpack (5-10, 2-4).

Nelson hit four 3-pointers and went 8 of 8 at the line, while Shane Skidmore added 18 points for U-Hi.

Eli Williams paced NC with 24 points. Kohlby Sorweide and JuJu Ervin added 12 points apiece.

Ridgeline 50, Cheney 46: Caden Andreas scored 17 points, Wyatt Cline added 13 and the visiting Falcons (7-9, 1-5) used a 19-6 fourth-quarter run to beat the Blackhawks (5-11, 0-6).

Cheney led 42-31 after three. Cline started a 9-0 run with a 3-pointer to make it a two-point game with just under 4 minutes left. Cline later hit back-to-back 3s to give Ridgeline the lead for good.

Jakeb Vallance and Liam Carver scored nine points apiece for Cheney.

2A

Pullman 58, West Valley 40: Jaedyn Brown scored 26 points, Champ Powaukee added 13 and the No. 1 Greyhounds (14-0, 5-0) outlasted the visiting No. 10 Eagles (13-2, 4-1).

Pullman outscored WV 19-7 in the second quarter for a 17-point halftime lead.

Rosko Schroder led West Valley with 10 points.

Rogers 78, East Valley 64: Tavionce Trammell scored 24 points, Deon Kinsey added 21 and the visiting Pirates (8-6, 1-4) pulled away from the Knights (7-6, 1-4).

Rogers led by two points entering the fourth quarter and put up 23 in the frame.

Diezel Wilkinson led EV with 28 points and Luke Holecek added 15.

Clarkston 62, Shadle Park 51: Xavier Santana and Carter Steinwand scored 16 points apiece and the visiting Bantams (7-6, 3-2) downed the Highlanders (5-9, 1-4).

Clarkston pulled away with a 21-9 fourth quarter run.

Jacob Boston led Shadle with 20 points and Enoch Gathecha added 13.

Girls basketball 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 48, Central Valley 46: Abby Priddy scored the go-ahead bucket with under a minute to play, Emma Bryant added a late free throw to provide the final margin and the Wildcats (9-7, 5-1) edged the visiting Bears (12-4, 5-1).

Mt. Spokane trailed 38-33 entering the fourth quarter. Bryant led the Wildcats with 11 points and Bryten Gumke added 10.

Eden Sander led CV with 17 points and Autumn Agnew had 12.

Mead 68, Ferris 32: Teryn Gardner and Natalie Braun scored 15 points apiece – much in the first half as they built a big lead – and the No. 8 Panthers (11-3, 6-0) beat the visiting Saxons (7-9, 2-4).

Mead led 22-2 after the first quarter and 40-4 at the half.

Kayla Jones and Jaylen Williams scored nine points apiece to lead Ferris.

Gonzaga Prep 63, Lewis and Clark 47: Lucy Lynn scored 20 points, Gillian Bears added 17 and the Bullpups (11-5, 4-2) beat the visiting Tigers (6-10, 3-3).

G-Prep used a 15-5 run in the second quarter to lead 31-16 at the half.

Olivia Baird scored 14 points and Vy Tran had 10 for LC.

University 44, North Central 27: Eliannah Ramirez scored 16 points, Cameron Roberts added 12 and the Titans (8-8, 3-3) defeated the Wolfpack (7-9, 0-6).

U-Hi pulled away with a 19-10 fourth quarter run.

Hannah Hamilton led NC with nine points.

Ridgeline 42, Cheney 38: Morgan Espinosa-Kelly and Madilyn Crowley scored 11 points apiece and the visiting Falcons (10-6, 2-4) edged the Blackhawks (4-12, 0-6).

The teams were tied with 4 minutes to go, but Crowley and Espinosa-Kelly hit back-to-back shots and the Falcons held on down the stretch.

Macey Richards paced Cheney with 13 points.

2A

Clarkston 74, Shadle Park 40: Kendall Wallace scored 23 points, Alexia Villavicencio added 18 and the visiting Bantams (11-3, 5-0) beat the Highlanders (6-8, 3-2).

Makenzie Fager led Shadle with 17 points.

Pullman 55, West Valley 41: Ryliann Bednar scored 16 points, Sehra Singh added 15 and the Greyhounds (4-10, 4-1) beat the visiting Eagles (3-11, 2-3).

Chloe DeHaro led West Valley with 23 points.

Rogers 46, East Valley 15: Angelica Cue-Leon scored eight points, Ajah Garza added seven and the visiting Pirates (2-11, 1-4) topped the Knights (0-13, 0-5).















































