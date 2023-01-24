Salvation Army seeks clothing donations

From staff reports

The Salvation Army Spokane is seeking clothing donations for individuals housed at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center and Cannon shelters.

The shelters need clean, new or gently used clothing for adults, including:

• Draw string pants (sizes small to 4x); for example, scrubs, sweatpants and comfortable pants (no denim jeans);

• Sweatshirts (sizes small to 4x);

• Wool socks.

Personal hygiene products for women are also needed.

Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Salvation Army’s Family Resource Center, 204 E. Indiana Ave. For information, call (509) 325-6821.