Two hospitalized after vehicle crashes into home in northwest Spokane
Jan. 24, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:06 p.m.
Two people were hospitalized on Monday night when a large pickup truck drove into a home at a high speed in the South Indian Trail Neighborhood, the Spokane Fire Department said in a release.
Spokane Fire Department crews arrived at the 7100 block of North Fleming Street just before midnight to discover a full-sized crew cab pickup that was lodged inside of a split-level residential home.
The vehicle breached the home over the top of a basement bedroom where a woman was sleeping, the department said. A man was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated, the department said. The extrication took about 35 minutes, the department said.
Both were taken to a hospital for their injuries, the department said.
The vehicle appeared to be speeding when it crashed through a tree and a parked car before crashing into the home, the fire department said.
