Where to stream the 2023 Oscar nominees

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

The 95th Academy Awards will be handed out on March 12. Here’s your guide to getting caught up before the big day.

The full slate of 10 films made the cut in the best picture category and at this time, most of those films are now available to see at home, either streaming on a service or video-on-demand rental. In fact, only two best picture nominees are still exclusively showing in theaters: James Cameron’s blockbuster action fantasy “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which earned four nominations in all, and Sarah Polley’s intimate drama “Women Talking,” also nominated for its screenplay adaptation.

Also still exclusively in theaters is “The Whale” (three nominations) starring Brendan Fraser and “Living” (two nominations) with Bill Nighy, two actors celebrating their first Academy Award nominations, and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (five nominations) with Angela Bassett earning the first acting nomination from a Marvel superhero movie. “Empire of Light” was recognized for its cinematography and “Babylon” picked up three craft nominations.

Best Picture

The underdog hit of the year, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a wildly inventive mix of family drama, offbeat comedy, and multiverse odyssey, continues to surprise with eleven nominations, including nods for leading actress Michelle Yeoh, supporting actresses Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, supporting actor Ke Huy Quan, original screenplay, and directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. It streams on Showtime Anytime and is available to purchase on disc or digital formats.

Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a dark comedy of a breakup between two longtime friends, earned nine nominations, honoring the original screenplay and direction by McDonagh and actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon among other nominations. Streaming on HBO Max and on VOD.

Also scoring nine nominations is “All Quiet on the Western Front,” the German adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s harrowing World War I novel. It picked up nominations for international feature, cinematography, adapted screenplay, and numerous technical and craft awards. It streams exclusively on Netflix.

“Elvis,” Baz Luhrmann’s splashy take on the life and career of the rock ‘n’ roll legend, earned eight nominations, including one for newcomer Austin Butler for best actor. On HBO Max and VOD.

Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical drama “The Fabelmans” (seven nominations) also earned nods for director, actress Michelle Williams, and the original screenplay by Spielberg and Tony Kushner. Currently available only as a digital purchase, coming to VOD and DVD on Feb. 14.

“Top Gun: Maverick” (six nominations), the first blockbuster of 2022, streams on Paramount+ and is available on VOD and DVD. Cate Blanchett is the favorite for best actress for her turn as the brilliant but abusive conductor in “Tár” (six nominations), on VOD and DVD, and the savage social satire “Triangle of Sadness” (three nominations) is exclusively on VOD.

Here’s where you can find other nominated films (organized by streaming service)

Netflix

Rian Johnson picked of a nomination for his screenplay to his clever “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and Ana de Armas was nominated for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in the NC-17-rated “Blonde.”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” and “The Sea Beast” are both in the running for best animated feature, while “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Mexico) earned a nod for its cinematography and the hit historical action musical “RRR” (India) received a nod for best song.

You can also stream documentary short nominees “The Elephant Whisperers” and “The Martha Mitchell Effect.”

HBO Max

“Navalny” was recognized in the best documentary category and the superhero reboot “The Batman” earned nominations for visual effects, sound, and make-up.

Amazon Prime Video

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina) is up for best international film.

Disney+

“Turning Red” earned a nomination in the animated feature category, “Fire of Love” is up for documentary, and “Le Pupille” earned a nod for live action short.

Apple TV+

The drama “Causeway” earned a nod for supporting actor nominee Brian Tyree Henry and “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” is an animated short nominee.

VOD

Andrea Riseborough was recognized in the best actress category for “To Leslie” and Paul Mescal earned a best actor nod for “Aftersun.” And don’t count out the sweet “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” which is up for animated feature.

