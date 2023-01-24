WSU student found dead in his dorm; investigation underway

By Nick Gibson For The Spokesman-Review

The Washington State University Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old freshman was found dead in his dorm room Sunday.

WSU police Assistant Chief Dawn Daniels said officers responded to a call at Perham Hall on the Pullman campus around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Daniels said foul play is not suspected at this time. An autopsy will be conducted by Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers, who said in an emailed statement that the name of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be publicly available by the end of the week.

WSU spokesman Phil Weiler confirmed in an email that a WSU student died Sunday, but did not release more information.

“We leave it up to the Whitman County Coroner’s Office to release the name of the deceased once next of kin are notified and to determine the cause of death,” Weiler said in an email. “We don’t want to disclose details that could get in the way of the coroner’s process.”