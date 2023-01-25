The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Charges filed in North Idaho husky abandonment case

Jan. 25, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:46 p.m.

Some of the dogs found abandoned in Bonner County this month are under the care of Better Together Animal Shelter Alliance in Ponderay, Idaho. Cookie, believed to be 5-6 months old, is receiving veterinary care as she is nursed back to health. (Courtesy)
By James Hanlon jamesh@spokesman.com

Two people have been charged with 31 counts of animal cruelty and abandonment in relation to a large number of malnourished dogs that were found across Bonner County last week.

A Bonner County Sheriff’s Office investigation resulted in the misdemeanor filings against 45-year-old Jacob M. McCowan and 31-year-old Jessica L. Smurtwaite. Both have left Idaho and are now residing near Salt Lake City, a sheriff’s office news release said.

To date, the sheriff’s office has identified and documented 31 “husky-type dogs” associated with this case.

All of these dogs have received medical screenings and appear malnourished or in poor general health. The dogs are currently in shelters at Better Together Animal Alliance in Ponderay, at the Kootenai Humane Society or at private residences.

The dogs were found in southern and western parts of Bonner County bordering both Kootenai County and Pend Oreille County. The sheriff’s office said there is a possibility of five or more dogs seen roaming in these areas that have not been captured.

The sheriff’s office thanked community members who assisted by reporting or caring for the dogs.

James Hanlon's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

