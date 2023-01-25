Man arrested after threatening to kill employees and yelling racial slurs in north Spokane

Police arrested a man Monday afternoon on suspicion he threatened to kill three employees at a business in north Spokane

The man, identified Justin A. Toombs, approached a woman at about 2:30 p.m. at a business on the 9300 block of North Division Street, near Newport Highway, as she was walking to a car in the parking lot, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Toombs, 30, said something similar to the effect of “you’re going to be my girlfriend,” and threw a phone charger at her, the sheriff’s office said. Toombs was yelling, acting erratic, and calling the woman names, including racial slurs, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman’s two co-workers came out to help her and Toombs turned his attention to them, the sheriff’s office said. A caller reported Toombs’ alleged behavior and said that he assaulted his boss, was throwing things and yelling racial slurs while Toombs’ mother tried to restrain him.

Toombs was in the parking lot in front of the business and yelling at people standing on the sidewalk when deputies arrived on the scene, the sheriff’s office said. He struggled and continued to yell threats and profane language as he was detained.

At one point, Toombs is said to have said “I’m going to come back and kill you!” to the victims. The three victims all stated Toombs’ behavior was unprovoked, the sheriff’s office said.

No one was injured.

Toombs was booked into the Spokane County Jail for three felony accounts of harassment. In 2021 he pleaded guilty to assault for attacking his girlfriend, according to court records.