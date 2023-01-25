The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 31° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man arrested after threatening to kill employees and yelling racial slurs in north Spokane

Jan. 25, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:12 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

Police arrested a man Monday afternoon on suspicion he threatened to kill three employees at a business in north Spokane

The man, identified Justin A. Toombs, approached a woman at about 2:30 p.m. at a business on the 9300 block of North Division Street, near Newport Highway, as she was walking to a car in the parking lot, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Toombs, 30, said something similar to the effect of “you’re going to be my girlfriend,” and threw a phone charger at her, the sheriff’s office said. Toombs was yelling, acting erratic, and calling the woman names, including racial slurs, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman’s two co-workers came out to help her and Toombs turned his attention to them, the sheriff’s office said. A caller reported Toombs’ alleged behavior and said that he assaulted his boss, was throwing things and yelling racial slurs while Toombs’ mother tried to restrain him.

Toombs was in the parking lot in front of the business and yelling at people standing on the sidewalk when deputies arrived on the scene, the sheriff’s office said. He struggled and continued to yell threats and profane language as he was detained.

At one point, Toombs is said to have said “I’m going to come back and kill you!” to the victims. The three victims all stated Toombs’ behavior was unprovoked, the sheriff’s office said.

No one was injured.

Toombs was booked into the Spokane County Jail for three felony accounts of harassment. In 2021 he pleaded guilty to assault for attacking his girlfriend, according to court records.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety