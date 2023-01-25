Prep roundup: University wrestling caps season with win over Central Valley; Pullman finishes 2A campaign undefeated

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Wrestling

University 58, Central Valley 21: Czar Quintanilla (113 pounds), Samuel Thomas (160) and Tre Buchanan (220) won by pin and the visiting Titans (8-1) beat the Bears (6-3). Blaine Beard (126), Terran Manson (138) and Danner Smith (170) had wins for CV.

Ferris 46, Lewis and Clark 36: Reilly McManus (152), Jack Neale (160) and Colby Lingo (126) won by pin and the Saxons (2-7) beat the visiting Tigers (1-8). Quinnton Flores (285) and Bennett Hendrickson (132) had pins for LC.

Ridgeline 53, North Central 15: Gavin Shoemaker (138), Josiah Klontz (160) and Brayden Phillips (195) won by pin and the visiting Falcons (5-4) beat the Wolfpack (2-7). Riley Hemminger (170) and Tommy Elliott (152) earned points for NC.

West Valley 50, Rogers 30: Jaiden Peak (113), Champ Bailey (152) and Logan Crosby (220) earned pins and the visiting Eagles (4-1) downed the Pirates (1-4). Blaise Cross (160) and Tayveius Allen (170) had pins for Rogers.

Pullman 48, Shadle Park 36: Evan McDougle (126), Austin Crossler (132) and Cotton Sears (285) were among eight with pins and the visiting Greyhounds (5-0) topped the Highlanders (2-3). Braeden Champion (113) and Corbin Juarez (145) had pins for Shadle.

Boys basketball

Pullman 79, Othello 41: Jaedyn Brown scored 26 points to lead four in double figures and the Greyhounds (15-0) beat the visiting Huskies (7-9) in a nonleague game. Champ Powaukee had 19 points and Dane Sykes added 14 for Pullman.

Girls basketball

Othello 53, Pullman 42: Briana Andrade scored 17 points, Annalee Coronado added 16 and the visiting Huskies (10-7) beat the Greyhounds (4-11). Sehra Singh led Pullman with 13 points.