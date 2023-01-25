Ryan Woolridge reflects on lone year at Gonzaga while making his way in NBA G League with OKC Blue

By Stephen Hunt For The Spokesman-Review

FRISCO, Texas – Basketball has already taken Ryan Woolridge from his native Texas to Spokane to Germany, the NBA G League, to Greece, and now back to the G League, but his one season at Gonzaga remains one of his most memorable experiences.

“The environment (at Gonzaga) was incredible. Going from UNT (North Texas) to Gonzaga was an eye-opening experience,” Woolridge said. “The fan support was crazy. The coaching staff, players, it was all a family environment. Just an amazing year.”

After spending his first four collegiate seasons not far from home at North Texas, he transferred to Gonzaga for his senior year and averaged 10.1 points. 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game for the Zags in 2019-2020.

Despite only playing one season under Zags longtime head coach Mark Few, it’s safe to say he made a lasting impression.

“Coming in, he knew I’d had surgery on my knee and still welcomed me with open arms,” Woolridge said. “That’s really what made me actually go there, was his support and his encouragement. I love coach Few, that’s my guy.”

Another reason why he finished his college career in Spokane was the opportunity to be teammates with longtime friend Admon Gilder, who also hails from the Dallas area.

“ I’ve played against him since I was young, good rivalry,” Woolridge said. “We’re good friends. I actually called him, didn’t know he was committed (to the Zags). I asked him what’s the deal over there (at Gonzaga)? He told me what’s up, so I ended up going there.”

Once his time at Gonzaga concluded, he played in Germany. Upon returning, he averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in 14 games for the OKC Blue in the G League bubble in Orlando, Florida. In 2021, he went abroad again, this time to Greece, and is now back with the Blue.

“It (playing overseas) was a different experience. Definitely, it makes you grow up,” Woolridge said. “Played in Germany first coming out of college during COVID and that was tough mentally. It tests your mental toughness for sure.”

In 11 games with OKC this season, he’s averaging 3.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1 assist per game.

“The last time I played in the G League was in the bubble. Really didn’t get too many games, but this year it’s kind of different,” he said. “Longer season, more opportunities to play. Just trying to make the most of my minutes.”

Saturday was a special day for Woolridge as the Blue were playing the Texas Legends in Frisco, about 30 miles from Denton, where he played for North Texas, and less than 60 miles from his hometown of Mansfield, which is in the south part of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Woolridge didn’t disappoint, finishing with eight points, eight rebounds and six assists in 24 minutes off the bench for OKC.

“Yeah, it’s amazing,” he said of playing in his hometown. “Kids dream of this. I dreamt of this when I was younger. Can’t have a better experience playing in front of my family.”

At 26, he’s a bit older than most of his teammates, but in the eyes of his head coach Kameron Woods, the experience of playing abroad and previously in the G League makes Wooldridge invaluable.

“Yeah, he’s a pro’s pro. He’s very fast,” Woods said. “He brings a lot of things to our team along with being a guy who is an everyday worker. He’s been a part of the organization for a couple of years now. Great teammate, great guy, really fast, ignites breaks for us. He just does a ton of things on the floor. He brings a ton to our organization and our team as well.”

Woolridge prides himself in bringing high energy to the floor every time he plays for the Blue, the G League affiliate of the NBA’s Thunder. He also credits the Thunder organization for creating an organization where everyone, whether on the NBA or G League side of the equation, feels comfortable and is put in an ideal position to succeed.

“When I played in the bubble, I didn’t know what to expect. Almost just like Gonzaga did, they (OKC) opened their arms and encourage you to just be the best person you can be,” he said. “That’s what they do here. They just try to prepare everybody to be ready.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.