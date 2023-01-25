Spokane man accused of firing shot after crashing pickup in alleged DUI chase
Jan. 25, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:58 p.m.
A driver accused of fleeing police before crashing and firing a shot was arrested Wednesday near Pinehurst.
Idaho State Police troopers responded shortly before 11:30 a.m. to the report of an impaired driver in a Dodge pickup traveling east on Interstate-90 about 12 miles east of Coeur d’Alene, ISP said in a news release. A trooper located the Dodge and initiated a traffic stop near the Kootenai-Shoshone county boundary.
Troopers say the Dodge, allegedly driven by a 32-year-old Spokane man, failed to yield and eluded the trooper at a high rate of speed on I-90, police said. The man lost control and crashed near Pinehurst.
The driver was not compliant with police’s verbal commands and a shot was heard from inside the truck after the crash, troopers said. The trooper did not fire his weapon and took the driver into custody with the assistance of a Pinehurst police officer and a Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
The driver was taken to a local hospital despite saying he was uninjured. No other injuries were reported, according to police. I-90 was partially closed for a time.
ISP, Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Osburn police and Pinehurst police are investigating. It’s unclear if the man was charged and booked into jail. ISP declined to release the driver’s name.
