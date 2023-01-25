The heiress has an heir: Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum welcome baby boy
Jan. 25, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:22 p.m.
Hotel heiress and DJ Paris Hilton has welcomed an heir.
Hilton and husband Carter Reum, both 41, are now parents to a baby boy, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed. According to People, the socialite and the entrepreneur had the baby via surrogate.
“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Hilton told People. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”
On Instagram, the “Simple Life” alum shared a photo of her newborn son holding her hand and wrote, “You are already loved beyond words.”
In the reply section of her Instagram post, several celebrities congratulated Hilton on her bundle of joy. Among the star-studded commenters were Lindsay Lohan, Sofia Richie, Rosario Dawson, Diplo, Ashley Benson, Nina Dobrev, Kimora Lee Simmons, Ivanka Trump, Naomi Campbell, Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen, who just welcomed a new baby of her own.
“a BABY!!!!!” model and cookbook author Teigen wrote. “congratulations so happy for you both!!”
“Congratulations what a blessing!!!!!” reality TV star Jenner wrote. “We love you!!!!”
This marks the first child for Hilton and Reum, who wed in November 2021. The baby’s name has yet to be revealed.
