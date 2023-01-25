Truong sisters navigate season of change as Kaylynne starts at point guard while twin Kayleigh heals from injury

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

Kaylynne Truong is handing out plenty of assists these days, and not just on the basketball court.

At home she’s running the floor with the vacuum cleaner and dishing out dinner. And when there’s an errand to run, it’s Kaylynne’s turn to drive.

“That used to be my job,” twin sister Kayleigh said. “But I can’t drive the way I used to.”

Until two months ago, Kayleigh also held down the job of starting point guard for the Gonzaga women.

Then came the trouble in paradise. During the Zags’ win over Louisville in the Bahamas, Kayleigh suffered what appeared to be a sprained ankle.

Two days later, she was cleared to play against Tennessee in the third-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantic. Six minutes in, Kayleigh had six points – and a nagging feeling that something wasn’t right.

“I tweaked it under the baseline, and I couldn’t put any pressure on it,” she said.

That was on Nov. 21. Kayleigh hasn’t played since, and it’s still unclear when she will. The right foot is healing, but slowly.

“Obviously, it’s sad,” she said. “This is the longest I’ve been out for any kind of injury. It took awhile to process, but I’ve had great support from just about everyone.

“I think that the team, the coaches, the trainers, they do really good just being there for those that need it most in the moment.”

Those moments have been bittersweet, both sisters acknowledged recently.

A backup last year, Kaylynne had looked forward to finally starting with Kayleigh in this, their senior year. And they did, but for only seven games.

On the plane ride home after the Tennessee game, Kaylynne was in denial about her sister’s condition.

“When I got the news, it was upsetting,” she said. “I had waited four years to finally get to start and play with ‘Leigh,’ and for that to be taken away, it was tough.”

The Zags have played 15 more games since then. Kaylynne is running the show while Kayleigh heals and hopes for the best.

Since the schedule was finalized in September, the Texas natives had looked forward to the Dec. 1 trip to Stephen F. Austin, just 2½ hours from family and friends in Houston.

“It really was bittersweet,” Kaylynne said. “I was hoping to play in front of the home crowd, in front of family and friends, but mostly in front of our mom and family.

“But our grandmother, our No. 1 fan, got to watch for the first time in a long time.”

The Zags pulled out that one, but they were down to seven players for the game against second-ranked Stanford. Surprisingly, they were still in the game until the fourth quarter.

They haven’t lost since. Going into Thursday’s home game against Loyola Marymount, the Zags are ranked 17th in the Associated Press poll. They are 19-2 overall and have a 10-0 record in the West Coast Conference.

Of course, things are never perfect, but Gonzaga is on track for another appearance in the NCAA Tournament, perhaps at home for the first two rounds.

Much of the credit goes to Kaylynne, who is showing off her playmaking ability – her 111 assists rank 11th in the nation.

She’s averaging almost 17 points a game and playing more than anyone on the roster – 32 minutes a game.

“I honestly do feel good about this record, because we’re not even at full strength and this team has so much potential,” Kaylynne said. “And we’re having fun.

“I know that coming off the bench and starting are two different things. But my role really hasn’t changed – just bringing that spark off the last year, but this year I get to start off with that.”

Kayleigh’s cup is half full. Challenged by the coaches to be more of a leader, she’s doing just that in practices and games.

“I’m becoming more of a coach in a way, just trying to provide guidance or support wherever it’s needed,” she said. “It’s definitely pushed me to be more vocal, which is exactly what I said at the beginning of the year.”

She’s analyzing and helping teammates – and who better to help than her twin sister?

“For ‘Lynne’ and me growing up, we’d do a pretty good job of watching each other,” Kayleigh said. “And our dad, he always taught us how important it is to have someone give you advice in the moment.

“But Lynne is doing a great job.”

Kayleigh’s main task – healing – is out of her control. Almost since the day of the injury, doctors haven’t been able to offer a definite timeline.

She’s down to one crutch, but time is running out.

The Zags have nine regular-season games left, followed by the WCC Tournament and the NCAAs.

Kayleigh doesn’t appear fazed by that reality.

“I believe because I think everything happens for a reason and there’s obviously a plan out there for me that I don’t have any control over,” she said. “So I’m going to let God control this one.”

When the season ends, there will be at least one more decision: whether or not to return for a fifth year at Gonzaga.

“We’ve talked about it, but we haven’t really sat down and made a decision,” Kayleigh said. “But it will be a family decision.”

Until then, Kayleigh said, “It’s my turn to be the big sister.”