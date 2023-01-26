Deputies arrest man after bullet fired into apartment with children inside

Spokane County deputies arrested a man Tuesday suspected of shooting a bullet through the wall of a neighbor’s apartment.

There were two children in the room where the bullet entered, according to the caller. No one was injured in the shooting, but the victims were shaken, the sheriff’s office said.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at about 7:40 p.m. at an apartment complex at the 9700 block of East Sixth Avenue. Deputies saw what appeared to be bullet holes in two walls of the apartment, the sheriff’s office said.

They contacted the occupant of the adjacent apartment, identified as 29-year-old Luis A. Garcia, who earlier denied hearing a gunshot. Garcia continued to deny any knowledge of the gunshots but eventually said he was cleaning a friend’s 9mm pistol when it discharged, the sheriff’s office said.

Garcia is a convicted felon and is prohibited from having a gun.