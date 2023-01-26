Gardening: Using winter to plan out new raised beds, weed control

By Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

Wintertime is for garden planning. The seed catalogs are brimming with enticing opportunities for experimentation and now that I am semi-retired, I have the time for garden construction projects that have been calling to me. So here is the first shot at my garden plans otherwise known as dreams for the year.

In the vegetable garden, I am going to be planting early and often so we can eat seasonally throughout the summer. A couple of years ago, we had a summer that allowed the garden to produce enough that we only opened two cans of vegetables and bought very few vegetables at the store. It was fun and we want to do it again.

To accomplish this will mean planning the seed starting such that my vision of the garden is not shot down by the lack of space I have available to grow seedlings. This is an ongoing issue for many of us. What’s one more variety of tomatoes or squash?

There are a couple things standing in the way of the seasonal eating plan though. First, my raised beds are falling apart and need to be rebuilt. They were originally built with cast off lumber 12 years ago. I’ve been waiting for the lumber prices to come down and now that they have, construction will start when the ground thaws.

Secondly, I have a large in-ground bed at a community garden where I grow crops that take a lot of space like corn, squash, melons, and potatoes. The weeds in this bed are horrible and it’s a battle to keep them in check. I’m the laughing stock of the gardeners there because my bed is such a mess. Last summer I resorted to just weed whacking the tops of the weeds down instead of pulling them. It wasn’t pretty. This year, as soon as the area is tilled, I am laying down porous weed barrier fabric in the planting rows and mulching the other open areas.

I need to do some serious evaluation about how our landscape is watered. We installed our sprinkler system decades ago long before the need for efficiency became prominent. We installed a new timer a couple of years ago that ties into my phone that makes it easier to adjust watering cycles. Now I need to figure out where I can cut back on timing and where I can’t. This will mean moving some plants around and maybe some shifting of sprinkler heads. Of course, it will all be done with little or no budget. I’ll let you know how that goes.

Lastly, I will be looking for ways to cut down the garden workload. We have some ratty looking lawn around the house that is hard to mow that would be better planted to something a little more water thrifty. One area would be perfect for a meadow garden that would frame the wild field below the house.

And as always, I’ll bring you along on these adventures so stay tuned.