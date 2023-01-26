Man killed in motorcycle accident last week on I-90 identified; troopers looking for witnesses

The man who was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley last week has been identified by the Washington State Patrol.

Duane E. Coulter, 59, of Spokane, was traveling onto westbound Interstate 90 from the Sprague Avenue on-ramp just before midnight on Jan. 20 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a jersey barrier on the left side, state patrol said. Coulter was thrown into the westbound lanes and struck, possibly by more than one vehicle that did not stop.

Coulter was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear whether he was wearing a helmet.

Washington State Patrol detectives are looking for people who were involved or witnessed the incident. Detectives have found a couple of leads as of Thursday, WSP Trooper Ryan Senger said.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call or email Detective Troy Corkins at (509) 904-5092 or troy.corkins@wsp.wa.gov.