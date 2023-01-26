Seattle business owner killed during robbery was popular singer’s father

By Daisy Zavala Magaña Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The man killed earlier this month at his Seattle mom-and-pop teriyaki restaurant was the father of three children, one of whom is a popular singer-songwriter based in South Korea.

Korea JoongAng Daily, a newspaper associated with the New York Times, reported Thursday that Sam Kim sang his song “Don’t Worry” at his father Hansoo Kim’s funeral. Sam Kim originally wrote the song for his mother, but changed the lyrics in honor of his father, the 58-year-old co-owner of Rainier Teriyaki.

Sam Kim is a singer-songwriter who signed with Antenna Music, a South Korean music label, after finishing in second place on the audition program “Kpop Star 3.”

“We will deeply appreciate the condolences you send for Sam Kim,” the singer’s agency, Antenna Music, said in a news release, according to Korea JoongAng Daily. “May (his father) rest in peace,”

Hansoo Kim’s loved ones have remembered him as a devoted family man who was always willing to lend a hand and support others. Rachel Kim, a family friend, set up an online crowdfunding page that has raised $81,000 as of Thursday evening. His family has asked for privacy as they grieve.

Seattle police have not arrested any suspects in the fatal shooting, which came during a Jan. 14 robbery that investigators believe involved three people, Chief Adrian Diaz said after the killing.

In the aftermath of the slaying, several public officials expressed condolences to the Kim family and asked the community to support them.

Police declined to release additional information about the killing Thursday, citing an ongoing investigation.