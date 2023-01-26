SpokeFest dissolves, but its Summer Parkways block party will continue

SpokeFest, Spokane’s largest bicycle event, has dissolved after 13 years and over 15,000 participants.

“It’s unfortunate our annual community ride will end, but we are excited to share how we will use our remaining funds to encourage biking in our community,” SpokeFest President Bill Bender said in a news release.

The event was canceled last year after it lost key volunteers in leadership. SpokeFest was canceled because of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.

Part of SpokeFest’s mission was to establish a grant to fund bicycle education and safety programs in the community, the release said. From 2010 to 2019, SpokeFest gave $28,400 to support eight organizations focused on bike education.

Organizations included the East Valley School District’s fourth- through sixth-grade bicycle education program; Central Valley School District’s fourth- and fifth-grade bicycle education program; and Pedals2People’s program, which provides bicycle lights and helmets for children in low-income neighborhoods.

The SpokeFest Board will transfer remaining funds to the Spokane Parks Foundation to continue supporting Summer Parkways. Billed as Spokane’s largest block party, community members can bike, walk, run, skate and dance in Spokane’s parks and surrounding streets during the event, according to the release. Summer Parkways was organized by SpokeFest.

The event is June 21. For more information, go to www.summerparkways.com.

“We support park projects and outdoor recreation programs that demonstrate active and committed community involvement and increase accessibility for all,” Spokane Parks Foundation Board President Kevin Hennessey said in the release. “The Summer Parkways event is a great fit for our mission, and we are excited to take the reins from SpokeFest to ensure that Summer Parkways will continue into the future.”