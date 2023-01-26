This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Jan. 26, 2023
“Spare,” by Prince Harry. (Random House/TNS) (Courtesy of Random House/Random House/TNS)
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “The Cabinet of Dr. Leng,” Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)
2. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
3. “The House of Wolves,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)
4. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
5. “How to Sell a Haunted House,” Grady Hendrix (Berkley)
6. “The House in the Pines: A Novel,” Ana Reyes (Dutton)
7. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
8. “Hell Bent: A Novel,” Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)
9. “Without a Trace: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
10. “Demon Copperhead: A Novel,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
Nonfiction
1. “Spare,” Prince Harry (Random House)
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
3. “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes,” Stephen A. Smith (13A)
4. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama (Crown)
5. “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill,” Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
7. “Saving Aziz: How the Mission to Help One Became a Calling to Rescue Thousands from the Taliban,” Chad Robichaux (Thomas Nelson)
8. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes: Loving Others Without Losing the Best of Who You Are,” Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
9. “The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness,” Robert Waldinger and Mark Schulz (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Buy Back Your Time: Get Unstuck, Reclaim Your Freedom, and Build Your Empire,” Dan Martell (Portfolio)
