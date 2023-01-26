This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

“Spare,” by Prince Harry. (Random House/TNS) (Courtesy of Random House/Random House/TNS)

Fiction

1. “The Cabinet of Dr. Leng,” Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)

2. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

3. “The House of Wolves,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

4. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

5. “How to Sell a Haunted House,” Grady Hendrix (Berkley)

6. “The House in the Pines: A Novel,” Ana Reyes (Dutton)

7. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. “Hell Bent: A Novel,” Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)

9. “Without a Trace: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. “Demon Copperhead: A Novel,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

Nonfiction

1. “Spare,” Prince Harry (Random House)

2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

3. “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes,” Stephen A. Smith (13A)

4. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama (Crown)

5. “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill,” Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)

6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Saving Aziz: How the Mission to Help One Became a Calling to Rescue Thousands from the Taliban,” Chad Robichaux (Thomas Nelson)

8. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes: Loving Others Without Losing the Best of Who You Are,” Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

9. “The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness,” Robert Waldinger and Mark Schulz (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Buy Back Your Time: Get Unstuck, Reclaim Your Freedom, and Build Your Empire,” Dan Martell (Portfolio)