The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 36° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

U.S. trade deficit soared last year, nearing $1 trillion

Jan. 26, 2023 Updated Thu., Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:56 a.m.

Cranes stand at the Port of New Orleans, one of the nation's busiest. Growth in U.S. imports last year outpaced an increase in exports. (New York Times)
Cranes stand at the Port of New Orleans, one of the nation's busiest. Growth in U.S. imports last year outpaced an increase in exports. (New York Times)
By Ana Swanson New York Times

The annual U.S. trade deficit in goods and services surged 13% last year to $972.6 billion as Americans continued to purchase record volumes of foreign products, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department.

Imports grew 8.1% for the year, outpacing exports, which rose 7.2% on an annual basis.

The weaker global economy weighed more heavily on trade at the end of last year, the data showed, as pandemic lockdowns in China and a war between Russia and Ukraine dampened demand globally. One exception has been the U.S. energy sector, which has stepped in to provide more natural gas and petroleum products after Europe cut ties with Russia.

In the fourth quarter of last year, overall U.S. exports fell 1.3% on an annual basis as shipments of goods to the rest of the world fell sharply. But exports of services, including travel and transport, surged 12.4%, as activity continued to rebound from the pandemic.

Imports were also weaker in the quarter, falling 4.6%, as higher interest rates discouraged Americans from purchasing durable consumer goods such as appliances and machinery. The United States has steadily been raising interest rates in an effort to quash persistent inflation.

Economists and politicians have varying views about how much the trade deficit matters. Some economists see the trade deficit as a product of a growing U.S. economy that is more able to buy goods from abroad, but worry about sustained trade deficits resulting in lower employment and economic growth.

Regardless, when the Commerce Department calculates its measure of economic growth, it adds exports to the national figures for government and private investment and spending, and subtracts imports. In the fourth quarter, weak exports of goods weighed on the gross domestic product, even though imports also decreased.

The trade figures were released as part of the quarterly and annual report on economic growth. A fuller report with final trade data for the year will be issued Feb. 7.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Business

Most read stories