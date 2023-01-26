Weber State holds off Idaho’s second half rally for 73-65 win in Moscow

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW – Trey Smith scored 15 points in the last eight minutes on five three-pointers as Idaho ferociously pursued Weber State. The Vandals took chunks like a feeding shark out of the Wildcats’ 15-point lead.

They got within five points, 70-65, with 53 seconds to play. But Weber State held on for a 73-65 win to get on the plus side of .500, 11-10, and improve to 6-2 in the Big Sky Conference. The Vandals fall to 8-14 and 2-7.

After Smith buried back-to-back threes in the flow of Idaho’s offense when Isaac Jones passed out of low post double teams, Idaho coach Zac Claus began running plays for him, Smith said.

“After I hit a couple, he trusted me to put the ball in my hands,” said Smith, who led Idaho’s scorers with 17 points.

“That’s an old man playing college basketball,” Claus said of his fifth-year transfer who played four years at San Jose State.

“I trust him in a big way. We are lucky to have him.”

An ICCU Arena crowd of 1,713 that had been mostly stoic as the Vandals barely maintained contact with the Wildcats through the majority of the game roared to life as Idaho made its run down the stretch. Smith said it added to Idaho’s momentum in a crazed pursuit that rested on a rock solid foundation of Vandals’ confidence they could pull off a miracle.

“When we were in the locker room at halftime down 16, we felt we had a chance,” Smith said. In the second half “we set little benchmarks for ourselves. The feeling among all of us was unwavering,” he said.

However, a second half that opened with improved defense before the offense erupted was not quite enough for Idaho to overcome a truly awful opening period. The Vandals made just eight of 24 field goal attempts, including one of eight tries from beyond the arc, and they connected on a pedestrian five of 10 free throws.

The Wildcats, by contrast, were a torrid 62.5 percent from the floor, 15 of 24, and they were an even hotter 66.7 percent on three-pointers, connecting on six of nine.

“In the first half, they were playing with us,” Claus said.

“You can’t spot a good team like Weber State that much of a cushion.

“We simply dug ourselves too deep of a hole.”

In the second half, Idaho heated up, going 13 of 25 on field goal attempts, eight of 16 on threes and converting all nine free throws. The Wildcats cooled off a bit but still made 11 of 22 from the floor and one of four three-point tries. They hit 12 of 16 free throws.

For the game, Idaho pressured Weber State into 16 turnovers.

“Our defense definitely fuels our offense,” Smith said.

The Vandals were beaten on the boards, though, 33-20. Dillon Jones grabbed 14 to lead all rebounders, and he was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points.

The Wildcats largely held Idaho’s leading scorers Isaac Jones and Divant’e Moffitt in check. Jones drew extra defensive attention all night and managed just 12 points, while Moffitt scored 13. In the first half when the Wildcats sprinted away from the Vandals Jones led Idaho with just seven points, and Moffitt scored five.

Weber State worked its lead to as many as 21 points early in the second half before Idaho began its comeback, and the officiating crew of Brad Ferrie, SirAllen Conner and John Stiglano might have something to do with slowing the Wildcats’ momentum. In the space of 50 seconds, they called six fouls. However, they were equal opportunity on the whistles, calling three on each team. Coming out of that flurry, the Vandals were able to trim six points from Weber State’s lead to get the score to 60-45 before Smith began going off on three-pointers. Dominique Ford was a mainstay for the Vandals then, hitting a pair of three-pointers himself.

Idaho also got good minutes from the bench with Rashad Smith, who grabbed five rebounds, blocked a pair of shots and scored four points, and redshirt freshman guard R J Walker. His contribution in the box score in nearly five minutes was just an assist and a steal, but Claus said he helped Idaho boost its defensive intensity.

Trey Smith also gave a shout out to a teammate who never left the bench, redshirt sophomore forward John Harge.

“He helps me shoot every day,” said Smith. “He rebounds for me.”

Idaho plays host to Idaho State Saturday afternoon, and Claus said the sting of the near miss against Weber State will be history as the Vandals turn their attention to the Bengals.

“You allow it to bother you until you wake up tomorrow morning.”