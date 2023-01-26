Whitworth professor to discuss ‘Economics of Equity’ in education at library event

A Whitworth University professor will present his new book, “The Economics of Equity,” at an upcoming Spokane Library event at the Hive.

Goldy Brown, whose background includes work in public education, will discuss the ideas in his book in an effort to help bridge the achievement gap among students in schools across the country.

In his view, schools are too often focused on creating equal “outputs” for students by lowering certain standards. He argues in favor of meeting those standards by creating equal “inputs” for students with various needs.

He takes particular aim at schools that focus on teaching students or staff about social injustices or diversity rather than focusing on what he believes they need to succeed at school.

“Should we be trying to solve injustices of the past or should we just be equipping children with tools for the future?” Brown asked. “Is there racism in schools? Yeah, but to what extent is that affecting students?”

The goal is to present the ideas in each of the book’s nine chapters to legislators to help change education policy, he said.

The library discussion is scheduled for Monday from 5:30-7 p.m.

The event is promoted by the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism. The organization, launched in 2021, describes itself as nonpartisan and “pro-human” while also championing a number of conservative causes in education.